NOW MagazineAll EventsFucked Up: A Benefit to raise funds for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society

Fucked Up: A Benefit to raise funds for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society

Fucked Up: A Benefit to raise funds for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society

by
23 23 people viewed this event.

Concert playing David Come to Life in full with special guests. Feb 5, 2022. Doors 8 pm. All ages. Advance $20. https://www.showclix.com/event/fucked-up-at-the-great-hall

Additional Details

Location - The Great Hall

 

Date And Time

2022-02-05 @ 08:00 PM to
2022-02-05 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Benefits

Location Page

The Great Hall

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.