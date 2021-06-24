COVID-19

Fulfillment and the Future of Work: Winning and Losing in One-Click America

Toronto Public Library and McMaster University’s Master of Public Policy in Digital Society present journalist Alec MacGillis and Unifor.

Jun 24, 2021

Toronto Public Library and McMaster University’s Master of Public Policy in Digital Society present journalist Alec MacGillis and Unifor economist Kaylie Tiessen who share insights from their new book. July 9 at noon. Free. Reserve http://tpl.ca

2021-07-09 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-07-09 @ 01:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Books

