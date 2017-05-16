Full-day Data Analytics Workshop

BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4

Today, collecting and analyzing data is critical to a company's success; it improves efficiency, reduces costs, encourages strategic thinking and supports effective decision making. With so many platforms and resources available for analyzing user insights, it's never been easier for businesses to make data-driven decisions. Working with and making sense of large sets of data is insightful and a highly valuable skill to have across all professions, including marketing, product development, project management, or general business administration. 9 am-5 pm. $300. Pre-register. 

BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4

