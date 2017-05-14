Full-day Google Analytics Workshop

In order to be a successful at digital marketing, a sound knowledge of Google Analytics is a must. When it comes to launching marketing campaigns, whether it be through social, e-mail marketing, sponsored content etc., Google Analytics' insights give marketers the ability to accurately track campaign success. Translation: You'll save time and money understanding what resonates with your customers, and you'll get to know your audience by diving into GA's demographic and behavioural data. 10 am-5 pm. $300. Pre-register.

