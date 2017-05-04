Full-day User Experience Design Workshop

BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4

Today, it takes more than just having an online presence to drive sales and encourage customer loyalty; how a customer interacts with your website can make or break your business' success. It's imperative that designers have customer contact to help guide the design process and deliver on users' wants and needs.

Companies need to focus on the customer's journey to make it as seamless and positive as possible. UX Designers create experiences through user research, prototyping, and design using industry tools like InVision and Sketch. 9 am-5 pm. $300. Pre-register. 

brainstation.io/workshop/user-experience-design/toronto?utm_source=NOW&utm_medium=Event&utm_term=NowToronto

BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4

