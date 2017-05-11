Full-day Web Development Workshop

BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4

When you think about how often you interact with the Internet, whether it be on web or mobile, it's no surprise that learning to code will soon become a pre-requisite to landing most jobs, particularly in tech. Understanding the anatomy of a website will give you a leg-up in your career, regardless of your industry.

If you're looking to build your own website, customize a WordPress site, or just want to better communicate with your tech team, this full-day workshop will teach you the foundations needed to get comfortable with code. 9 am-5 pm. $300. Pre-register. 

