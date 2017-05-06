Full-day Social Media Strategy Workshop

BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4

Every digital marketing strategy begins with developing a brand voice, defining your users, and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Social media is just one of the many tools you can use to bring your brand to life, however the key to successfully leveraging these platforms involves having a game plan. Every social media platform serves a unique purpose and requires its own unique content and messaging. If you're looking for strategic guidance to improve your social media presence, whether for personal or business, this workshop is for you. 10 am-5 pm. $300. Pre-register. 

brainstation.io/workshop/social-media-strategy/toronto?utm_source=NOW&utm_medium=Event&utm_term=NowToronto

Info

Personal & Professional Development

