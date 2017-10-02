FUN-draiser For Peace

Secret Location contact for info, Toronto, Ontario

On Ghandi's birthday and the International Day of Nonviolence, join us for dinner, an Indian dance performance, a silent auction, henna and more. Youth/student participation is welcomed and free. Donations support nonviolent training for rural youth in India who are working to reduce poverty and landlessness (For more information, see ektaparishad.com). 6:30-9:30 pm. $125 suggested donation.

Bloor East & Jarvis area, see website for venue info and to pre-register.

