Fundraiser for Camp Rainbow Phoenix

PFLAG Canada Durham Region event to raise funds for Camp Rainbow Phoenix. This musical evening will include performances by Anna Gutmanis, Jeffery Straker, Katey Morley, Nadia High, Rakkatak, and Troy Jackson. Door prizes, such as beautiful one-of-a-kind scarves made by PFLAG parents, will be given away. 7:30 pm. $20. facebook.com/events/332660780649463