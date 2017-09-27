Fundraising Training Course: Bulding Bridges To Your Community
Centre for Social Innovation 215 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2
Diaspora Development Workshop Series course. Free capacity-building series to support Canadian Diaspora organizations in establishing themselves and efficiently achieving their goals. Values like building trust, and solving important problems impacting the world are on the minds of corporate leaders today. Building your case for support around your social mission in the context of worldwide change and the UN 2030 Global Goals are critical. 6-9 pm. Free. Pre-register.
Centre for Social Innovation 215 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2
Free
