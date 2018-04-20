Feature film opening. A story of a legendary battle, where seventeen fearless warriors defend their land against an army of thousands well-trained soldiers. Mid-13th-century Russia is fragmented into principalities that fall one by one before the westward Mongol expansion led by Batu Khan. Terrified by the ruthless hordes, most of the Russian princes surrender their lands on enemy terms. The invaders pillage and burn down cities, flooding Russian soil with blood, until a Ryazan swordsman Evpaty Kolovrat stands in their way. Kolovrat leads a detachment of several hundred brave souls to avenge his love, his people, and his homeland. Kolovrat’s courage is so astounding, even Batu Khan himself is humbled by it. The legendary warrior’s name forever remains in his people’s memory, and his heroic feat lives on in the annals of history.

Director: Dzhanik Fayziev.

Cast: Ilya Malakov, Alexander Ilyin Jr., Yuliya Khlynina, Alexey Serebryakov, Timofey Tribuntsev, Polina Chernyshova, Alexander Tsoi, Igor Savochkin, Andrey Burkovskiy, Vladimir Proskurin, Valeriya Shkirando and others.

Apr 20-26 at various cinemas.

Showtimes & Oonline Ticket Sales on website carusel-mtl.com/theatres

Cineplex SilverCity Richmond Hill 8725 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill L4C 6Z1 - April 20-26

Cineplex Yonge-Dundas & VIP 10 Dundas Street East M5B 2G9 - April 21, 4:30 pm

Сineplex Winston Churchill 2081 Winston Park Dr., Oakville L6H 6P5 - April 20-26

Cineplex Galaxy Barrie 507 Cundles Rd E, Barrie, ON L4M 0G9 - April 21, 4:30 pm & April 23, 7:30 pm

Cineplex SilverCity Burlington Cinemas 1250 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7P 1X8 - April 21, 4:30 & April 23, 7:30 pm

Cineplex SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas 18195 Yonge St, East Gwillimbury, ON L9N 0H9 - April 21, 4:30 pm.