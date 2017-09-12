Future-Fit Business Benchmark
Centre for Social Innovation Regent Park 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
Accountability for supply chain conditions, resource scarcities, ecosystem destruction, climate destabilization and new levels of transparency forced by social media are introducing new risks and opportunities into the game of business. Dr. Bob Willard is a leading expert on quantifying the business value of sustainability strategies. 6-8 pm. $20. Pre-register.
