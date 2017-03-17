Future(ing) The Past

Cahoots Creation Studio 388 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1T3

Cahoots Theatre presents a tour and interactive exhibition that re-envision stories, events, characters, productions and physical spaces that belong to the past 30 years of existence for Cahoots Theatre. Mar 17-19, Fri 6-10 pm, Sat 10 am-4 pm, Sun 2-6 pm (starts in the King & Dufferin area). Free (pre-registration required).

Static exhibition Mar 25-26 11 am-4 pm at Cahoots Theatre. Free (pre-register).

Part of Myseum of Toronto: Intersections.

Art, Stage
Theatre

