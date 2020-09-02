Future Islands Livestream

Future Islands take As Long As You Are worldwide for one night only.

On the same day they release their new album As Long As You Are, Future Islands will be exclusively live-streaming a very special show from their hometown of Baltimore. Their only show of 2020, this will be the only time this year to see the band on stage playing tracks off of the new album (as well as some classics).

October 9, 10 pm ET (7 pm PT). $15. Tickets at noonchorus.com/live-nation-canada-presents-future-islands

www.facebook.com/events/1283700902021971