COVID-19

What to stream

Future of Film Showcase

Annual short film festival and professional development conference dedicated to fostering the future of emerging Canadian filmmakers, featuring 11 shorts.

Jun 28, 2021

Future of Film Showcase

11 11 people viewed this event.

Annual short film festival and professional development conference dedicated to fostering the future of emerging Canadian filmmakers, featuring 11 shorts from promising new voices aged 40 and younger, and celebrates the power of original storytelling while exploring Black and Indigenous identity, climate change, mental health and more. Available for free on CBC Gem Services. Jul 9-22. https://gem.cbc.ca/season/the-future-of-film-showcase/season-1/83e386b8-4afe-4971-a0d7-a494f97c5b43

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-07-09 to
2021-07-22

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

Event Tags

Share With Friends