Annual short film festival and professional development conference dedicated to fostering the future of emerging Canadian filmmakers, featuring 11 shorts from promising new voices aged 40 and younger, and celebrates the power of original storytelling while exploring Black and Indigenous identity, climate change, mental health and more. Available for free on CBC Gem Services. Jul 9-22. https://gem.cbc.ca/season/the-future-of-film-showcase/season-1/83e386b8-4afe-4971-a0d7-a494f97c5b43