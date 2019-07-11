Group show, works by media artists who offer insights into digital culture and the environment. Future Relics is the flagship exhibition of the Vector Festival. It's curated by Katie Micak and Martin Zeilinger and features works by Anna Eyler, Aksel Haagensen, Lisa Jackson, Raquel Meyers, Matthew Plummer-Fernandez, Scenocosme (Grégory Lasserre + Anaïs met den Ancxt), Jeff Thompson. Jul 11-Aug 17.