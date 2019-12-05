From Glissant Unfixed and Unbounded
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
Curators Pamela Edmonds, Wanda Nanibush and Catherine Sicot joined forces in creating the event which attempts to unfix and unbound current thinking around Identity by exploring poet-philosopher Édouard Glissant' s alternative: Relation. Dec 5-7. The format of the event evokes Glissant’s multifaceted sensibility by combining experimental films, choreographed readings, sound and music pieces, interactive games, theoretical responses and discussions. Dec 5, 6 and 7. $5-$25.
DAY 1 - Thu, Dec 5- 6:00 to 10:00 pm onwards, (Jackman Hall and Art Square Café and Gallery) - From Creolization to Rhizomatic Identities.
DAY 2 - Fri, Dec 6- 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, (Jackman Hall and AGO South Entrance) -Chaotic Conversations.
DAY 3 - Sat, Dec 7- 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, (Jackman Hall and AGO South Entrance) - Land and Future(s).