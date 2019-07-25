Game Changers: Time for Ilhan

In 2016, a young, headscarf-wearing mother-of-three named Ilhan Omar became the first Somali-American Muslim woman to be elected to state office in America. In the wake of the historic wins for women at the 2018 midterms, revisit the origin story of this divisive, yet important political voice, and her hard-fought campaign for a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Up against a 43-year incumbent, Omar sets out to challenge the party's status quo while defying the gender norms within her own community. As much a campaign drama as a personal portrait, Time for Ilhan raises questions about barriers to access in politics—and offers a remarkable example of those who are overcoming them. 6:30 pm. $11.50.