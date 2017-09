Scarlett LaFlamme presents a burlesque tribute to the series with performances in character by Coco La Creme, El Toro, Tany Cheex, Dante Legend, Ab Horrence, Delicia Pastiche, Titus Androgynous, LaFlamme and others. Nov 25 at 7 pm (doors 6 pm). $20-$40 advance, $25-$45 at the door.