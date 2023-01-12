28th GWN Dragon Boat Challenge

GWN Dragon Boat is proud to present the 28th Annual Tim Hortons GWN Dragon Boat Challenge. On September 9h and 10th, 2023, over 100 dragon boat crews from across North America will arrive at Toronto’s Marilyn Bell Park to race head-to-head, unofficially marking the culmination of Canada’s dragon boat racing season.

Twenty paddlers move in unison, combining strength and teamwork in a boat whose elaborate design originates from ancient China. Social groups and businesses alike embrace the sport because it builds camaraderie, forms connections and promotes healthy lifestyles.

Admission to this family-friendly event is free, races will begin at 8:30am and will continue throughout each day. Festival grounds will offer a variety of activities for all participants and spectators. Families can bring their children to enjoy live performances and games in the interactive Family Fun Zone. Grab a bite from one of our Food Trucks while wandering through the Health & Wellness Zone featuring exciting local products and services to assist in leading a healthy lifestyle. For all your shopping needs, stop by the Artisan Village and Vendor Marketplace. Last but definitely not least, the Beer Garden will keep the party going located right by the finish line with a live band performing on the main stage on Saturday afternoon.

New teams and individuals are welcome! Invite friends, family, colleagues – form a group of 16 to 25 people and sign-up a team today. If you or a couple of friends are interested, there is a pay per seat option available, contact us at info@gwndragonboat.com to join.

Get in on the action – ask us how to get involved!

For more information, visit www.gwndragonboat.com/challenge