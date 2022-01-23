Readers' Choice 2021

40th Annual Ontario Japanese Speech Contest

Jan 23, 2022

The Ontario Japanese Speech Contest was first held in 1983. The 2022 OJSC is the 40th Contest. Students learning Japanese at universities and language schools present their speeches in four categories: Beginners’, Intermediate, Advanced and Open. OJSC has been the most successful Contest in Canada in terms of quality participants and excellent speeches.

OJSC attracts more than 40 participants every year and offers the best opportunities for learners of Japanese to demonstrate their knowledge and performance of the Japanese language.

Sun, Mar 6th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
