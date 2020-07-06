Back to the Eighties: QE Trivia 012

NOW MagazineAll EventsBack to the Eighties: QE Trivia 012

Question Everything Trivia

by Question Everything Trivia
 
Trivia experience founded and hosted by Ari Xenarios & Arianne Tong. We test your knowledge, senses and pop culture savvy in 12 games of movies, music, TV and random general knowledge, feel good trivia! Check us out on Facebook, Instagram @qetrivia for updates on all our future showdowns!

THIS IS A PWYC EVENT: You are not obligated to pay BUT we are donating half of our proceeds this week to the The Gord Downie/Chanie Wenjack Foundation.

HOW TO PLAY:

– Nominate a Team Captain to fill out your answer sheets at bit.ly/qetplay (only 1 answer sheet per team; if more than one is submitted only the 1st will be marked)

– Coordinate your team’s communication for game day (we suggest group chat via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.)

– On game day, tune into bit.ly/qetplay

 

Date And Time

2020-07-09 @ 07:30 PM to
@ 09:30 PM
 

Location

see website, Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Game or Competition
 

Event Category

Virtual Event
 

Registration End Date

1970-01-01
 

