Back to the Eighties: QE Trivia 012

We’re here to add a little spice to your quarantine! Question Everything Trivia is Toronto’s fastest growing trivia experience founded and hosted by Ari Xenarios & Arianne Tong (playfully known as ‘The Aris’). We test your knowledge, senses, and pop culture savvy in 3 rounds of movies, music, television and random general knowledge, feel good trivia! Check us out on Facebook, Instagram @qetrivia for updates on all our future showdowns!

THIS IS A PWYC EVENT:

You are not obligated to pay for play BUT we are donating half of our proceeds this week to the The Gord Downie/Chanie Wenjack Foundation! Downie-Wenjack Fund was started by Gord Downie. It propagates the Chanie Wenjack story and encourages schools, businesses and

the corporate sector to answer Gord Downie’s call to action for reconciliation.

HOW TO PLAY:

– Nominate a Team Captain to fill out your answer sheets at bit.ly/qetplay (only 1 answer sheet per team; if more than one is submitted only the 1st will be marked)

– Coordinate your team’s communication for game day (we suggest group chat via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.)

– On game day, tune into bit.ly/qetplay

WHAT YOU’RE PLAYING FOR:

– Bragging rights!

– $25 Gift Cards

POINTS UP FOR GRABS:

-Best Team Name

-Best Dressed/Hair

-Best Zoom Background

-Social Media Savvy