QE Trivia and Stackt Market present a live night of pop culture trivia, testing your movie, music and television savvy hosted by comedian Arianne Tong. COVID-19 safety precautions are in effect. Rally a team as you can’t just buy a single seat. Limited seating means you must register in advance (No walk ups). Pods will be seated together, no physical interactions with other pods will be allowed. Table service only.

Jul 17 from 1-3 pm. Rain date Jul 18, 1-3 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/backyard-trivia-presented-by-qe-trivia-stackt-market-tickets-162081753889

FUNDRAISING FOR 2 SPIRITS:

We’ll be passing the hat in our ongoing effort to raise funds and awareness for the 2 Spirits organization that provides prevention education and support for 2-Spirit, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit people living with or at risk for HIV and related co-infections in the Greater Toronto Area.