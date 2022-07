Toronto Mayor John Tory, a staunch supporter of Battle 416 from its inception, would like to invite everyone to join us at the 3rd annual Battle 416 happening on August 12 to 14 at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Battle 416 is a unique event that residents and visitors of Toronto will enjoy.

Toronto’s love of basketball is unparalleled and Battle 416 will be an event befitting a City of Champions.