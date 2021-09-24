Canadian National Open: Beach Tennis

Come out to our first Canadian Beach Tennis Association national open tournament, hosted by Toronto Beach Tennis at Woodbine Beach in Toronto! There will be a free Friday beginner’s clinic so if you can hold a paddle and like the beach, come out and try a game! Sep 24-26. facebook.com/BTCANADA

Mens and Womens Doubles: Saturday

Mixed Doubles: Sunday

Come check out the best players in the nation and see a new (in Canada) sport in action!