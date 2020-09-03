Fall for “Beach Tennis” Tournament

Beach Tennis (combining racket play and the diving of beach vball) is the largest growing beach sport in the world played in over 75 countries and has its own international tour traveling to the world’s most beautiful beaches. It is hitting Toronto with an inaugural Canadian tournament September 12-13 at Woodbine Beach and will include 3 ex pro stars (with strict social distancing guidelines).

We are thrilled to be growing this exciting sport in Toronto and across Canada! New players welcome to play!

facebook.com/events/2209731089171041