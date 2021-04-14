Family Feud Canada – Virtual Auditions!

VIRTUAL AUDITIONS FOR FAMILY FEUD CANADA – OPEN NOW!

Family Feud Canada is back for Season 3 at CBC (with host Gerry Dee), and we are looking for diverse and dynamic families from all across Canada to join in the fun!

Think your family has what it takes? Apply by submitting your virtual audition today!

If you live in separate households, look for creative ways to bring your team into your Family Feud Canada audition video. Host a video call, edit together separate family members, use pictures — use your imagination! — and show us who you are while respecting the rules of physical distancing.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your family members with the quickest wits and spunkiest personalities for an unforgettable experience.