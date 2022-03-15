Math4Peace Math Hackathon

Think you can solve the world’s greatest problems using Math?

Join the next challenge! Math Hackathon is here!

Happening June 4 -5, for Grades 6 -12!

Win $100 Amazon gift card

Earn a Certificate

More Prizes for Top 10

And the best part?

Register before March 30, 2022 & 100% proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders (doctorswithoutborders.ca) for their relief efforts in Ukraine! #helpUkraine #math4peace

What is Math Hackathon?

The Math Hackathon is a global event that challenges kids all over the world to prove how they can use math to solve our world’s greatest problems. The competition will be held virtually.

You can join as an individual and work on a project solo, or join as a group and work collaboratively with others.

How does Math Hackathon work?

You are given a problem to solve using math skills within 48 hours. You will submit your work via an online portal where your work will then be evaluated and participants will be ranked.

How do I register a Group?

Participants can work in a group of up to 4 members. There should not be a difference of more than 2 years in their ages (e.g. A 12-year old can be a group member to a 14-year old, but not to a 15-year old).

How do I submit my work?

Once the competition opens, you will be able to access a portal which will allow you to submit your answer.