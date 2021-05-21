Zoom Music Bingo Sunday Family Party

Come join us for a #Funday Sunday with the whole family! Zoom Music Bingo is the best game that can be played from the comfort of your home. Similar to traditional Bingo, Music Bingo replaces numbers with clips from popular songs. Rather than numbers, Music Bingo cards have song titles and artists under the B-I-N-G-O – when the songs played by the DJ appear on a player’s card, they mark it off and win prizes when they complete specific patterns such as 1 Line, 3 Lines and Full Card. 3 chances to win universal prizes with the Bingo Other prizes will be available for those who interact most! Get your best costume and let’s dance.

Card is $5 ea and everyone is welcome!

Time: May 23 at 7 PST on Zoom; opens at 6:30 PM

Get your cards at online.musicbingo.com For more info: adriana@musicbingo.com

Cards will be sent out the night before the event by email with instructions to access the Zoom room.