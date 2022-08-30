Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 30, 2022

Music Bingo at Shoeless Joe’s, The Esplanade

September 9th, 16th, 23rd

FREE TO PLAY ~ FUN PRIZES `~ ALL SKILL LEVELS WELCOME

Black Sheep Entertainment presents Turn It Up Music Bingo at Shoeless Joe’s on The Esplanade.

That’s right, we said MUSIC BINGO. And this is not your grandma’s bingo. It’s free to play, the prizes range from fun to awesome, and no supplies are needed. Just bring your music-loving self to Shoeless Joe’s on The Esplanade and dab along to the songs!

Register for free in advance to guarantee your seat or take your chances at the door!

Location Address - 38 The Esplanade

Event Price - free

Fri, Sep 9th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to Fri, Sep 23rd, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Shoeless Joe's

Game or Competition

Comedy

