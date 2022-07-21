FREE TO PLAY ~ FUN PRIZES ~ ALL SKILL LEVELS WELCOME

Black Sheep Entertainment presents Turn It Up Music Bingo at Something in the Water Brewing Co.

This is not your grandma’s bingo. It’s free to play, the prizes range from fun to awesome, and no supplies are needed. Just bring your music-loving self to Something in the Water and dab along to the songs! August 24 at 7:30 pm. Free. 151 East Liberty Street.

Seating is limited. Register for free in advance or just show up and take your chances at the door!