Looking for NFL Fans to join my 2021 NFL Survivor Pool.

If you are interested please email me at franco.cavarretta@outlook.com and I will send you more information or log into my automated pool by entering Pool ID 130287 and Password Survivor2020..

$ 30 per team entry, enter as many teams as you like, pick one team to win each week, pick one wrong team and you are eliminated, be last team standing and win grand prize.

Registration is now open til September 6, 2021.