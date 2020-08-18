QE Trivia 020: TRIVIA IRL

Hosted by Ari (@aloha.tong) and guest hosts, QE Trivia is an exciting pop culture trivia experience, testing your movie, music and television savvy with some twists and teasers along the way. 7 pm. $15.

COVID-19 safety precautions are in effect. Super limited seating and registration for contact tracing is required. FUNDRAISING FOR ACROSS BOUNDARIES – We’ll be passing the hat in our ongoing effort to raise funds and awareness for Across Boundaries, who provide equitable, holistic mental health and addiction services for racialized* communities.

*Racialized: the term racialized person or racialized group is ?preferred over racial minority, visible minority, person of colour or non-White as it recognizes the dynamic and complex process by which racial categories are socially produced by dominant groups in ways that entrench social inequalities and marginalization.”