QE Trivia 020: TRIVIA IRL

Question Everything Trivia

Question Everything Trivia
 
Hosted by Ari (@aloha.tong) and guest hosts, QE Trivia is an exciting pop culture trivia experience, testing your movie, music and television savvy with some twists and teasers along the way. 7 pm. $15.

COVID-19 safety precautions are in effect. Super limited seating and registration for contact tracing is required. FUNDRAISING FOR ACROSS BOUNDARIES – We'll be passing the hat in our ongoing effort to raise funds and awareness for Across Boundaries, who provide equitable, holistic mental health and addiction services for racialized* communities.

*Racialized: the term racialized person or racialized group is ?preferred over racial minority, visible minority, person of colour or non-White as it recognizes the dynamic and complex process by which racial categories are socially produced by dominant groups in ways that entrench social inequalities and marginalization."

2020-08-26 @ 07:00 PM to
@ 09:00 PM
 

Stackt Market
 

Game or Competition
 

Community Events
 

2020-08-25
 

Stackt Market

Question Everything Trivia
Question Everything Trivia is Toronto's fastest growing trivia experience founded and hosted by Ari Xenarios & Arianne Tong (playfully known as 'The Aris'). We test your knowledge, senses, and pop culture savvy. We do bar, private & corporate events!

