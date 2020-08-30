QE Trivia 021:QE Greatest Hits Trivia

QE’s Greatest Hits Trivia is a trail mix of all our favourite games, music, movies and television trivia! Let’s Dance! Sep 3 from 7:30-9:30 pm ET.

Hints: Life on Mars. Aaliyah. Euphoria. The Simpsons. Rebus Puzzles.

Come dressed for the occasion to maybe get an extra point!

THIS IS A PAID EVENT:

As usual, we donate a portion of our sales to a charity of the week. This week our proceeds will go to Across Boundaries who providing equitable, holistic mental health and addiction services for racialized communities. Register on eventbrite.

HOW TO PLAY:

– Nominate a Team Captain to fill out your answer sheets at bit.ly/qetplay (only 1 answer sheet per team; if more than one is submitted only the 1st will be marked)

– Coordinate your team’s communication for game day (we suggest group chat via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.)

– On game day, tune into bit.ly/qetplay

WHAT YOU’RE PLAYING FOR:

– Bragging rights!

– $25 Gift Cards

POINTS UP FOR GRABS:

-Best Team Name

-Best Dressed

-Best Zoom Background

-Social Media Savvy