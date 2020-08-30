QE Trivia 022: Throwback to the Nineties (90s Trivia Edition)

This is our 2nd 90s night with all new content, baby! It’s gonna be, like, totally rad. Hosted by Arianne Tong (Comedian, The Beaverton) our night is going to be jam packed with awesome movie, music and TV references! Nineties nostalgia is going to be off the charts y’all – don’t miss this sweet game or the opportunity to walk away with a cool $25 for a local business of your choosing. Sep 10 from 7:30-9:30 pm ET. Register on eventbrite.com

Hints: Spice Girls. Chumbawumba. Johnny Bravo. Clueless. Toys.

Come dressed for the occasion to maybe get an extra point!

THIS IS A PAID EVENT:

As usual, we donate a portion of our sales to a charity of the week. This week our proceeds will go to Black Lives Matter Toronto!

HOW TO PLAY:

– Nominate a Team Captain to fill out your answer sheets at bit.ly/qetplay (only 1 answer sheet per team; if more than one is submitted only the 1st will be marked)

– Coordinate your team’s communication for game day (we suggest group chat via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.)

– On game day, tune into bit.ly/qetplay

WHAT YOU’RE PLAYING FOR:

– Bragging rights!

– $25 Gift Cards

POINTS UP FOR GRABS:

-Best Team Name

-Best Dressed

-Best Zoom Background

-Social Media Savvy