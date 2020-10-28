QE Trivia 029: Trivhouse of Horror

Spooky trivia for your Halloween lockdown party. All the scariest pop culture weirdness & more. Trivhouse of Horror is going to be jam packed with awesome movie references and random Q&A from all the scariest content in movies, music, trivia and more. Hosted by Arianne Tong. Some awesome classic QE Trivia games and some new ones to spice things up with prizes. Oct 29 at 7:30 pm. http://bit.ly/qetplay

Hints: Monster Mash. Scene It. Hereditary.

Come dressed for the occasion to maybe get an extra point.