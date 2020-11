80’s trivia night jam packed with movie references and random Q&A from all the best in movies, music, trivia and more of the decade. Hosted by Arianne Tong. Prizes available. Nov 12 at 7:30 pm. $10.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/qe-trivia-032-back-to-the-eighties-80s-virtual-trivia-night-tickets-126816330057?aff=NOW

Hints: Eighties ‘stashes. Windbreakers. Stranger Things.