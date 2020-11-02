NOW MagazineAll EventsQE Trivia 033: Virtual Blockbuster Movie Trivia Night

QE Trivia 033: Virtual Blockbuster Movie Trivia Night

QE Trivia 033: Virtual Blockbuster Movie Trivia Night

by
236 236 people viewed this event.

Join the trivia night jam packed with awesome movie references and random Q&A from all the best in movies, soundtracks and more!! Hosted by Arianne Tong, it’s gonna be a barrel of laughs.  Nov 19 at 7:30 pm ET. $10. Tickets on eventbrite.com

Hints: Emoji Movie. Interstellar.

As usual, we donate a portion of our sales to a charity of the week. This month our proceeds will go to Movember Canada to help raise awareness for men’s health!

Info on game rules and more at bit.ly/qetplay

 

Date And Time

2020-11-19 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-11-19 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Game or Competition
 

Event Category

Benefits
 
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.