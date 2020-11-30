QE Trivia 035: Virtual 80’s Trivia Night

NOW MagazineAll EventsQE Trivia 035: Virtual 80’s Trivia Night

168 168 people viewed this event.

Trivia night jam packed with movie references and random Q&A from all the best in movies, soundtracks and more. Hosted by comedians Arianne Tong and Kacie Hackett. Dec 3 at 8 pmhttp://bit.ly/qetplay

Location - Virtual Event

2020-12-03 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-12-03 @ 09:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Game or Competition
 

Community Events
 
 

Virtual Event

