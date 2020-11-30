QE Trivia 036: QE Quizmas! Holiday Party

NOW MagazineAll EventsQE Trivia 036: QE Quizmas! Holiday Party

Virtual pub quiz and trivia night jam packed with movie references and random Q&A from all the best in movies, soundtracks and more. Hosted by Arianne Tong. Dec 17 at 7:30 pm. http://bit.ly/qetplay 

Location - Virtual Event

2020-12-17 @ 07:30 PM to
Online Event
 

Game or Competition
 

Community Events
 
 

Virtual Event

