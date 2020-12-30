QE Trivia 038: QE’s Greatest Hits(Virtual Pub Quiz)

CELEBRATE THIRSTY THURSDAY WITH KENSINGTON BREWING CO.

Order the trivia package from Kensington Brewing Company’s website and get free trivia admission + game day delivery of a 4 or 6 pack! That’ll warm you up this winter xo https://shopkbco.square.site/s/order (***Toronto residents only***)

———————————————————————————————–

Need some social interaction and positivity? Join the trivia night jam packed with awesome movie references and random Q&A from all the best in movies, soundtracks and more! Hosted by Arianne Tong (Comedian, The Beaverton), it’s gonna be a barrel of laughs. You could walk away with a cool $25 for a local business of your choosing if you win! Also, we have a lottery prize, so even if you don’t win, you could still be a winner!

Come dressed for the occasion to maybe get an extra point!

THIS IS A PAID EVENT:

As usual, we donate a portion of our sales to a charity of the week. This month our proceeds will go to Ronald McDonald House of Charities Toronto!

HOW TO PLAY:

– Nominate a Team Captain to fill out your answer sheets at bit.ly/qetplay (only 1 answer sheet per team; if more than one is submitted only the 1st will be marked)

– Coordinate your team’s communication for game day (we suggest group chat via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.)

– On game day, tune into bit.ly/qetplay

WHAT YOU’RE PLAYING FOR:

– Bragging rights!

– $25 Gift Cards

– Spin to win prize wheel

POINTS UP FOR GRABS:

-Best Team Name

-Best Dressed

-Best Zoom Background

-Social Media Savvy