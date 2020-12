Virtual music trivia pub quiz. Trivia night jam packed with random Q&A from all the best songs, music videos, artists and more just in time for the Grammy’s. Hosted by Arianne Tong. 7:30 pm. $10-$40.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/qe-trivia-041-musical-chairs-trivia-pop-culture-virtual-pub-quiz-tickets-134600021287?aff=

A portion of proceeds will go to Ronald McDonald House of Charities Toronto.