QE Trivia Live @ Let’s Do Summer Garden Pop-Up

Hosted by comedian Arianne Tong (@summeroftong), QE Trivia is an exciting pop culture trivia experience, testing your movie, music and television savvy + some twists and teasers along the way! The game is 3 round of trivia for 2.5 hours of fun that will test your mental, physical and emotional strength as well as all 5 senses (we’ll leave the 6th sense to Haley Joel Osment, thank you very much!)

August 18 at 8:30 pm. $25 (includes $15 food/beverage credit). Tables of 4 and 6 available. Guests less than the table minimum will be given additional food & drink credit. letsdosummerto.com