COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

QE Trivia Live @ The Community Market

Hosted by comedian Arianne Tong (@summeroftong), QE Trivia is an exciting pop culture trivia experience, testing your movie, music and.

Aug 16, 2021

QE Trivia Live @ The Community Market

6 6 people viewed this event.

Hosted by comedian Arianne Tong (@summeroftong), QE Trivia is an exciting pop culture trivia experience, testing your movie, music and television savvy + some twists and teasers along the way! This is our first live game in a year so you KNOW it’s going to be wild! Sep 5 at 6 pm. $15. Tickets at eventbrite.ca

Additional Details

Event Price - 15

Your Email Address - arianne.tong@gmail.com

Venue Address - 1110 Dupont Street

Date And Time
2021-09-05 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-09-05

Location
1110 Dupont Street, 1110 Dupont Street

Event Types
Game or Competition

Event Category
Community Events

Share With Friends