QE Trivia’s Big 100 x NYE 2022 Trivia Brunch

JOIN US TO CELEBRATE NYE & 100 @QETRIVIA SHOWS @ DISTRICT EATERY!

We have been absolutely blessed these past couple years and we’re taking a big hot moment to revel in what we’ve achieved – 100 of the most exciting pop culture trivia shows across Toronto’s best venues.

Join host, trivia master, and award-winning pasta eater, Ari (@summeroftong) for a pop culture extravaganza like none other to kick off your New Years Eve festivities! 100 QUESTIONS & 100 PRIZES in our unique style of pub trivia, including Soundtracks to our Lives, Emoji Movie, Video On Trial, Viral Load, Art Attack, Celebrity Reface and MORE!

Plus, LIVE DANCERS bopping to your favourite musical clues from the past 2 years!

Double plus, the best meal of the day BRUNCH!

PSA: Tickets will be $20 online / $25 at the door!

HOW DOES IT WORK???

Live @ District Eatery – You show up and play lightning round style, and get to participate in our interactive activities! Rules will be explained on the day, but everybody has an opportunity to leave with some awesome swag! Max 6 people / team!

Virtually – PWYC for the virtual Zoom link where the slides will be shared, play along with your family and friends for some at home entertainment – not for prizes, just for fun! By purchasing a virtual ticket you will be entered automatically for our virtual 50/50 raffle.

EXTRA CHALLENGES:

– Best Team Name

– Best Dressed

– Best 2022 Vision Board*** (Supplies Provided)

– Best Hair

– Most Valuable Player