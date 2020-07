Queeroes: Celebrating LGBTQ2S+ Icons in Trivia

Who was your Queero in high school? How well do you know CBC’s top 69 Queeroes? Can you name a queer superhero (is Spiderman coming out?)

Join us for a fun night of online trivia, celebrating public figures who are LGBTQ2S+ mentors, inspirations, icons, pioneers and heroes.

Prizes, movie clips, name that tune, RuPaul & Lazers, special guest, and more…..