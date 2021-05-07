Razer Invitational Season 2021 Begins this week in North America

Razer Invitational – North America, the largest regional online esports tournament open to the entire North American gaming community, will kick off Season 2021 of the series this Friday, May 7. Competitors from every background will be given the opportunity to battle in popular esports titles for a shot at glory, gear, and a cash prize of up to $30,000.

Beginning with Brawl Stars qualifiers on May 7, followed by Rainbow 6 Siege qualifiers on May 14, and then finishing with Fortnite qualifiers on May 28, the tournament will run for a total of three weeks with each week kicking off a new leg of the competition. Anyone wanting to tune in to the broadcast can catch the competition for Brawl Stars on May 14, Rainbow 6 Siege on May 21, and then finishing with Fortnite on June 4.

Each week viewers wanting to tune-in to the action can watch as renowned players and analysts break down the series play-by-play and engage with the community. During the inaugural launch week, mobile gaming icon Chief Pat (@ChiefPat) will host the Brawl Stars Playoffs alongside casters Ark (@Ark_BrawlStars) and F. (@fdotny) to provide viewers with their expert insight. For community members wanting to experience the rush of competition alongside friends and fellow community members, the Razer Store San Francisco and Las Vegas retail locations will be hosting live watch parties that are open to all. As an added bonus, viewers tuning in to watch live will have opportunities to win the latest and greatest hardware from Razer and from event sponsors Intel® and Seagate Gaming.

To learn more about Razer Invitational – North America, players can go to: http://razer.com/razer-invitational/na

To participate in Razer Invitational – North America, players can register at: http://mogul.gg/hub/Razer