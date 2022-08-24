The global street dance event series and celebration of dance returns to Canada for the first time since 2019. At the Red Bull Dance Your Style Canada National Final competing dancers must must win over the crowd, performing any style, as the winner is crowned by live audience voting. This year 16 dancers from across the country will battle 1 v 1, round by round competing to become the National Champion and represent Canada at the World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This event is free to attend – spectators need only arrive on site to enjoy the action.

Doors: 6PM