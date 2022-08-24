Readers' Choice 2021

Red Bull Dance Your Style Canada National Final

Aug 24, 2022

The global street dance event series and celebration of dance returns to Canada for the first time since 2019. At the Red Bull Dance Your Style Canada National Final competing dancers must must win over the crowd, performing any style, as the winner is crowned by live audience voting. This year 16 dancers from across the country will battle 1 v 1, round by round competing to become the National Champion and represent Canada at the World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This event is free to attend – spectators need only arrive on site to enjoy the action.

Doors: 6PM 

Additional Details

Location Address - 250 Fort York Blvd.

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 26th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Location

The Bentway

Event Types

Game or Competition

Event Category

Dance

