Planet Fabulon’s The Ruins of Zindor – A new immersive theatrical adventure calls upon the audience to drive the narrative.

From the whimsical minds of Planet Fabulon, The Ruins of Zindor is a larger-than-life, 60-minute interactive narrative adventure that will transport small groups of human space travellers to the ancient alien ruins on the planet Zindor. Immersed in our visually captivating world, you will uncover the moving story of three fascinating beings and work together to unlock the secrets of the mysterious machine. But getting to the end will require quick wits and cooperation from all involved. So pack your thinking caps, throw on your spacesuits, and get ready for a new kind of interactive storytelling.

Combining elements of live theatre, film, and escape rooms, The Ruins of Zindor features hologram actors and participatory puzzles as travellers work to unravel the cryptic message: “What you need most lies within this machine.”

Shuttle launches to Zindor accommodate 9 pods, each holding either 1 traveller or 2 bubbled space travellers. Each pod will play a different role in the show. Play together with a buddy in one pod, or join separate pods if you’d like different experiences.

Planet Fabulon is a collective of Toronto multimedia artists who are passionate about engaging with audiences in ways that are genuinely silly while promoting positive social change. Each Planet Fabulon event transports its audience to a unique fantasy world filled with costumes, immersive storytelling, interactive art, dancing, and live performance.

Ruins of Zindor is a playful family-friendly adventure that melds hologram theatre with escape room-style puzzles. Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and Planet Fabulon. Produced in partnership with Astound Group and Body Shop Studios.

Tickets are very limited, so reserve your tickets today:

Oct 13 6-7pm; 7:30-8:30pm

Oct 14 6-7pm; 7:30-8:30pm

Oct 15 6-7pm; 7:30-8:30pm; 9-10pm

Oct 16 6-7pm; 7:30-8:30pm; 9-10pm

Oct 17 2-3pm, 3:30-4:30pm